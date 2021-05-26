WB Reportedly Wants Brie Larson And Tom Hiddleston Back In The MonsterVerse

Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island boasted one of the most stacked ensemble casts to ever gather together in a $185 million blockbuster that wasn’t about superheroes, but its status as a prequel made it look as though none of the major players would end up returning given that the MonsterVerse narrative swiftly headed back to the present day.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Justice League‘s Joe Morton did play an older version of Corey Hawkins’ Skull Island character Houston Brooks in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but it wasn’t something the movie mentioned overtly, while there was a theory making the rounds after the Godzilla sequel was released that Charles Dance was Tom Hiddleston’s James Conrad 45 years down the line, which would have been interesting, but unfortunately didn’t materialize.

However, we’ve recently heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning in The Mandalorian season 2 – that the studio is reportedly considering the idea of bringing Hiddleston and Brie Larson’s Mason Weaver back into the MonsterVerse, for what’d obviously be another prequel of some description.

It’s hard to tell where the franchise goes from here now that Godzilla vs. Kong is out of the way, so diving into the past and exploring the years where humanity discovered more and more about the Titans and their whereabouts would be a decent angle to approach the mythology from. That being said, Hiddleston and Larson are both very busy for the foreseeable future, and Adam Wingard recently added comic book adaptation Hardcore to a slate that already includes Face/Off 2, ThunderCats and the next chapter in the MonsterVerse, so a lot could change between now and whenever the kaiju return.