WB Reportedly Discussing Mera Spinoff For Amber Heard If Next Trial Goes Well

Aquaman was a major hit, exceeding critical and box office expectations and cleaning up overseas. Now, Aquaman 2 is in the works and expected to head in front of cameras in early 2021. Most of the original cast will be back, and despite constant petitions from fans, Amber Heard is indeed returning to play Mera.

Ever since the nasty legal feud began between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, things have gotten pretty ugly online, and there’ve been very loud cries to have the actress dropped from Aquaman 2. But the other week, the situation took a surprising turn when a judge ruled that her allegations of abuse were credible, which led to Depp being booted off Fantastic Beasts 3.

Not only that, but we’ve also heard that Warner Bros. want to expand Heard’s part in the aforementioned DC sequel and according to tipster Mikey Sutton, this may even lead to a spinoff for Mera. Nothing has been given the green light just yet, he explains, but the insider claims that the studio is “discussing it.”

Of course, this will likely depend on the result of Heard’s next trial. As Sutton notes, “there’s still the issue of Depp’s upcoming $50 million court case against [the actress] in the U.S. and what the outcome of that would be.” So, presumably we’ll have to wait until that concludes to find out more about this potential Mera movie.

But clearly, Warner Bros. aren’t too bothered by all the petitions and backlash online. We learned earlier this week that there is indeed a plan in place should the next trial not go in her favor, but as long as Amber Heard is all clean on the legal side of things, then it seems the studio hopes to have her stick around the DCEU for a while yet.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a Mera solo film? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.