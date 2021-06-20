WB Reportedly Asking Matt Reeves To Cut Down The Batman

With The Batman due to arrive next spring, DC fans are just keeping their fingers crossed that the Matt Reeves movie won’t be another DCEU disaster and will take the Bat-franchise back to the heights of the Christopher Nolan trilogy. The problem is that Warner Bros. is no doubt eager for this too, meaning Reeves is reportedly having to endure a lot of studio interference. The latest rumor, for instance, points to WB pressing the director to streamline his film.

Redditor u/SpideyForever245 has proven reliable with his scoops in the past – e.g. revealing Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo ahead of time – so it’s worth paying attention to his posts. While recently sharing some inside info on The Batman, the tipster argued that the Robert Pattinson vehicle is currently over 3 hours in length and WB wants Reeves to cut it down to size.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This isn’t the most scandalous of this Redditor’s recent claims, which have pointed to some apparent clashes between the director, star and studio. It’s hardly uncommon for a movie’s initial cut to come in overlong and for some further pruning to be required. It is true, though, that WB has a history of irritating their filmmakers by forcing them to get their productions under 2 hours, 30 minutes. Patty Jenkins has opened up about her experience on Wonder Woman 1984, and obviously we all know what happened with Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman and Justice League.

If The Batman‘s current runtime is around 180 minutes, then it’s likely that roughly half an hour will have to be chopped out. Hopefully it won’t be to the movie’s detriment and the flow of the story will be able to be kept in tact. And, in any case, an extended edition could feasibly end up on HBO Max at some point if there’s enough of a call for it. Ideally, though, The Batman we see in theaters next March will be the best possible version of it.