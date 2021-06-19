The Batman Is Reportedly Over 3 Hours Long

Comic book adaptations have been getting progressively longer as the years wear on, which is understandable to a certain degree. As the respective mythologies expand and become more intricate and interconnected, greater narrative heavy lifting is required to ensure everything pulls in a certain direction and makes sense in the long run. However, three hours is probably a little much in most cases.

Admittedly, only four superhero blockbusters in Hollywood history have run longer than 180 minutes, and three of them were directed by Zack Snyder. Avengers: Endgame was entirely justified in its length by virtue of having to tie up over a decade of storytelling in a single sitting, while Snyder’s Ultimate Cut of Watchmen, Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and intended vision for Justice League all resulted in vastly superior movies.

On the other side of the coin, meanwhile, there was absolutely no reason for Wonder Woman 1984 to hit 151 minutes, and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was definitely pushing it at 165. Now, a new rumor claims that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is currently hovering around the three-hour mark, with Warner Bros. purportedly urging him to make some significant cuts.

The tale originated on Reddit, but it did hail from a semi-reliable source, so it can’t completely be discounted just yet. That being said, there are still nine months to go until Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl hits theaters, and it’s a normal stage in the post-production process for an early assembly cut to run much longer than the finished product. As such, it’s not as if The Batman is on the verge of being hacked to pieces in the editing room on the orders of the studio.