WB Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson To Be The Only Batman In Cinemas

Warner Bros. reportedly wants Robert Pattinson to be the only Batman in cinemas. Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight was just seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and he’s set to show up once again in The Flash movie. However, this may be his final appearance in the DCEU, if the studio’s plans stay the same.

A new report is pointing to WB wanting to get rid of Batfleck, thereby leaving Battinson as the franchise’s number one Caped Crusader going forward. Scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared what could be a major twist in the Ezra Miller vehicle, so proceed with caution.

According to him, Ben Affleck’s Batman will be killed off in The Flash, in a way that’s comparable to the deaths of Barry Allen and Supergirl in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic event, which will apparently be an influence on the movie alongside Flashpoint. The decision to write out Batfleck comes from WB supposedly wanting Pattinson to be the only Batman operating in cinemas.

You might think this is a little strange, as this same film will also bring back Michael Keaton’s version of the hero, so why is that happening if WB’s adamant about there only being one Bat on the big screen? Especially as it’s reported that Keaton has signed up for multiple future projects. Well, the answer is that the actor will only be playing Bruce Wayne following The Flash and not suiting up anymore.

It’s interesting that Zack Snyder’s original plan was to conclude Batfleck’s arc with his death and now the studio allegedly intends to kill him off, though the way it plays out would obviously be very different. Affleck is said to have loved Snyder’s vision for the hero, however, so he may enjoy getting the chance to act out the death of Batman in Andy Muschietti’s movie instead. Many fans would probably prefer it to happen in Justice League 2 or 3, but WB is apparently not moving forward with any sequels at the moment and as it stands, it looks like Pattinson will be cinema’s only Dark Knight for the foreseeable future.