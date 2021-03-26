Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Eager To Play Batman Again

Zack Snyder’s Justice League offered DCEU fans the chance to see their favorite SnyderVerse heroes one more time, which meant a lot as we’re not sure when some of them – like Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg – will be seen again. Ben Affleck is definitely back as Batman, though, as he’s confirmed to be returning as Bruce Wayne opposite Ezra Miller for The Flash movie. But will he get to play the Dark Knight again after that?

According to a new report shared by Small Screen, Affleck is keen to keep on portraying the Caped Crusader, but he has one big stipulation – he’ll only do it if Zack Snyder is involved. Unsurprisingly, seeing as he’s the one that hired him for the part in the first place, the actor is said to be very loyal to the director and loved what he had planned for Batman’s arc across the Justice League trilogy.

We know quite a lot about Snyder’s intentions for the next two JL movies by this point, so it’s easy to guess what appeals to Affleck about the Dark Knight’s journey. Suffice it to say, the filmmaker fully intended to wrap up the vigilante’s arc in a way that would have completed his transition from jaded killer in Batman v Superman to selfless hero. Ideally, then, it sounds like Affleck would like to finish off his character’s development.

However, whether that happens or not all depends on if WarnerMedia decides to bring Snyder back, something that’s looking doubtful as things stand. The other piece of bad news is that Small Screen claims that Affleck’s role in The Flash is only minor and not too meaty, which heavily suggests that Michael Keaton’s version will be the film’s main Caped Crusader. Let’s hope he’s actually going to do the movie, then.

You can show your support for Ben Affleck‘s Batman by streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max now.