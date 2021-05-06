WB Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman In Mortal Kombat Universe

DC Films and Mortal Kombat have been grabbing their fair share of respective headlines recently, albeit for very different reasons. The success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has led to calls for Warner Bros. to continue telling stories set in the filmmaker’s pocket of the mythology, but it’s clear that they’re not interested in listening.

As for Mortal Kombat, fans have been praising it as the best video game adaptation ever and it’s already recouped the $55 million budget in theaters while posting big numbers on HBO Max, leading to a slew of speculation as to what the future holds for the nascent series. Take those two properties, slap them together and throw in one of the most bizarre and outlandish rumors we’ve heard recently, and the end result is insider Daniel Richtman claiming that the studio wants to airdrop Robert Pattinson’s Batman into the Mortal Kombat universe, but that’s pretty much all the tipster has to say on the matter.

Scorpion And Sub-Zero Prepare For Battle In Mortal Kombat BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The whole thing stems from a report making the rounds yesterday that alleged WB is hoping to have their DC and MK franchises cross over, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam being eyed to lead the charge. Clearly, WarnerMedia are no strangers to throwing two recognizable brands into battle against each other as we’ve seen in Batman v Superman and Godzilla vs. Kong, but they at least made sense from a storytelling perspective.

There’s obviously the NetherRealm studios connection after the Mortal Kombat developers delivered a versus game opposite the DC Universe as well as Injustice: Gods Among Us, but translating that to the big screen is entirely different, much more difficult and ten times as complicated to bring to life. That being said, the whole thing sounds so insane that we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it to see how it develops.