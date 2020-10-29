WB Reportedly Eyeing Tom Holland For DCEU’s Superboy

Based on the enduring popularity of the Superman mythos, it seems surprising that Hollywood hasn’t tried to monetize the Man of Steel’s extended family more often on the big screen. Of course, a lot of that probably has to do with the fact that when they attempted to in 1984 with Supergirl, the end result was a terrible movie that bombed at the box office.

The CW’s hit show has proven that Kal-El’s extended Kryptonian family have the potential to headline their own successful projects, but so far, Warner Bros. have steadfastly made Superman their sole focus on the big screen. However, with the DCEU set for a massive expansion via the multiverse and an influx of HBO Max exclusives, there’s going to be plenty of room for more Super-people to play a part, especially when there’s still no sign of Henry Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout getting his own sequel.

In fact, we learned last year that a Superboy movie was in the early stages of development, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was officially confirmed – that the studio reportedly have Tom Holland at the top of their wish-list to play the character.

It isn’t clear whether it would be the Kon-El or Jon Kent version of Superboy, and eyeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man to portray the role is probably aiming a little too high, but Warner Bros. are keen to expand their roster of Kryptonian superheroes given the recent seismic developments surrounding the DCEU, and you can see why they’d want someone like Holland involved, what with his huge fanbase and widespread appeal. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll happen and no doubt, the studio has other names on their list, too.