Warner Bros. Reportedly Discussing Multiple Man Of Steel Sequels

At this point, the speculation about what the future holds for Henry Cavill’s Superman is more than likely going to rumble on for eternity until either Warner Bros. or the actor himself come right out and confirm or deny where he’s going to show up next. After all, the Big Blue Boy Scout has been linked to almost every DCEU project on the horizon, as well as many that haven’t been announced yet.

Over the last year alone, we’ve heard that The Witcher star was being dropped from the role and the studio were considering the idea of rebooting Superman with another actor, with Michael B. Jordan one of the names linked. Cavill then eventually signed on the dotted line to extend his contract to the relief of fans everywhere, but has since found himself the subject of all kinds of speculation.

Henry Cavill's Superman Battles Brainiac In Awesome DCEU Fan Art

The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods have all been touted as possible destinations for him, and now tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that discussions have taken place behind the scenes about not just a sequel to Man of Steel, but also the concluding chapter to a solo trilogy.

“What I’m hearing now is that Warner Bros. is not only going forward with Man of Steel 2 but a third Superman movie as well,” says Sutton. “The latter is particularly significant because it’s looking like a trilogy, one that is rooted in Zack Snyder’s first Man of Steel.”

Of course, similar reports have been making the rounds on a regular basis recently, but WB have always been very coy on their long term plans for Superman. After all, when they went on a rampage and announced countless DCEU movies like Green Lantern Corps, Cyborg, Gotham City Sirens, Joker and Harley Quinn, Lobo and many more that quickly faded from memory, a follow-up to Man of Steel was never even considered as a realistic possibility. So far, then, all we know is that Cavill’s Superman will be back, but anything beyond that remains unclear at this stage.