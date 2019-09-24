WB Reportedly Wants DCEU Characters In Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is arriving this winter, and it’s set to be the biggest Arrowverse event we’ve ever had. So big that it’ll draw from various other DC franchises, too, including 1960s Batman – Burt Ward’s playing an older Dick Grayson – and Smallville – watch out for Tom Welling and Erica Durance. There’ll also be movie crossovers, too, like Brandon Routh reprising his Superman Returns role. But could they achieve the holy grail and crossover with the DCEU?

That’s what’s apparently on the cards, according to Cosmic Book News. As part of their updated plans for the movie franchise, Warner Bros. is allegedly hoping to get some DCEU characters into “Crisis.” The idea is said to be complicated by legal issues right now but it’s hoped that it’ll work out by the time December rolls around.

This follows on from the same outlet’s previous claim that there could be a DCEU presence in the event. Back then, CBN said it was most likely that reused footage from the films will be the form the crossover takes, just to include the movies in the multiverse in some way. Even this, though, is a complicated process and is at the mercy of Warner’s lawyers making it work.

Obviously, feel free to take this with a pinch of salt for now, but you can see why it would be useful to connect the DCEU to the Arrowverse’s concept of the Multiverse. Among other things, it’d open to the doors to there being a range of interconnected DC universes out there, which would allow for the films to skip over continuity when they want to. For instance: Robert Pattinson’s The Batman conflicts with Ben Affleck’s movies? Oh well, it takes place on another Earth.

For now, we’ll have to see how this one plays out, but given the impressive guest stars already locked in for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” anything seems possible at this point.