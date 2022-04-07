‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is the biggest Disney song ever

It’s time to talk about Bruno! It seems like Encanto is gradually cementing its place among Disney’s most successful movies of all time. After the film’s Oscar win in the Best Animated category last month, Billboard has now revealed that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the biggest Disney song on its chart ever.

This news might instantly make you think of iconic hits like Frozen’s “Let It Go” or The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”’s five straight weeks at number one have garnered the Lin-Manuel Miranda written track the first spot on the Billboard list. That is the longest any Disney song has spent atop the Billboard Hot 100, with the only other #1 belonging to Aladdin’s “A Whole New World”.

Colombian singer and actor Mauro Castillo, who is featured in the hit song as Felix, has shared his delight over the news, saying the achievement shows “the power, the colors and how much Latin culture means to the world.” Castillo highlights the song’s chachachá rhythm as proof of its contribution to musical diversity, adding that “productions like [Encanto] help show a bigger picture of who [Colombians] are as a nation.”

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has also joined in on the celebrations via Twitter, quoting his lyrics from the track and expressing gratitude to everyone who’s been listening to the song.

…like the grapes that thrive on the vine…

(Grateful for you, all of you, ALL of you)-LMM https://t.co/BjUqyRqDIQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 6, 2022

Billboard’s Disney ranking takes into account every chart entry by a Walt Disney Studios movie soundtrack since Hot 100’s creation in 1958. However, adjustments to the point system over the years mean recent Disney releases dominate the list. Encanto alone takes up seven spots on the list, the same number as the smash-hit Frozen franchise.

“Surface Pressure” (No. 7), “The Family Madrigal” (No. 12), “What Else Can I Do?” (No. 14), Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” (No. 17), “Waiting on a Miracle” (No. 21) and “All of You” (No. 27) constitute the rest of the Encanto names on the list.

Now in its 14th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is sitting at No. 8. But, it looks like its legacy within the Disney portfolio will only flourish with time.

