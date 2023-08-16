‘We want you guys to join the party with us’: ‘Blue Beetle’ director says there’s no reason to fear representation

Blue Beetle held its premiere yesterday ahead of its imminent release, and while it showcases the first character of Gunn and Safran’s DCU, that isn’t the only first for this superhero flick. This will be the first time a DC live-action superhero movie has centered on a Latino character and been helmed by a Latino director, who had a message to share.

With the big screen gradually diversifying as we see more representation of race, experiences, cultures, and backgrounds, some people may feel that certain films are not made for them. This is not the case with Blue Beetle, though, as director Angel Manuel Soto wishes to impress upon us. The Hollywood Reporter shared the Puerto Rican filmmaker’ touching message, which was aimed at all those who feel unsure if this is the movie for them.

“We put our hearts and souls into it because we wanted you guys to feel welcome to our stories. There’s no fear. Don’t fear Spanish, don’t fear Mexican heritage, don’t fear Latino heritage. We want you guys to join the party with us.”

Of course, the film is a huge step for the Latino community on screen, who despite making up 19 percent of the population, only make up seven percent of the film industry both in front and behind the camera according to NPR. Having a major superhero blockbuster center on that culture is a win for the community, and one they want to share with others.

Warner Bros./ YouTube

Blue Beetle follows the character of Jaime, who after coming home from a job interview finds an alien scarab that bonds with him, endowing him with an armored suit with extreme powers. He has to stop the scarab from falling into the wrong hands, all whilst protecting his family.

Due to the strikes, the actors have been unable to promote the project they worked so hard on and care so much about, leaving much of the promotion in the hands of Soto and the marketing team. Gunn and Safran also stepped up at the screening to support their studio’s project, and the first character we know they will be taking on to the DCU.

You can catch the Blue Beetle in theaters from August 18.