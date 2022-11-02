Weird Al finally reveals the extent of his relationship with Madonna

As many of you know by now, the weird film about ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, appropriately called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is finally being released this Friday following rave reviews. It’s also already received tremendous applause for being a parody of Weird Al’s career who made a living on parodying musical artists for decades.

One such extremely exaggerated aspect of the film is his relationship with Madonna, which has already been revealed to be fictional. However, no one has been sure if some of it is true or if it’s all just bologna….until now.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, master accordion player, appeared Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and cleared the air, making the host laugh hysterically over his reveal.

Yankovic explained that the entire movie is basically an exaggeration but that there are “a few nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic.” Fallon asked him which part of the Madonna story is true.

Weird Al’s initial answer was to make sure people knew it was “plutonic,” but it’s his follow-up that surprised us, to say the least.

Yankovic explained, “The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe, like, 45 seconds backstage. So, that’s the extent of the relationship.”

Fallon responded, “And she’s in the whole movie?”

“Oh,” Yankovic hilariously proclaimed, “she’s a huge part of the movie!”

After Fallon got over the news, Weird Al told the host some other stories about his career, including receiving a thank you phone call from Nirvana’s record label who claimed they sold a million more copies of the album Nevermind because of Weird Al’s parody of Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Weird Al himself appears in the film as a record label owner. Weird will be available on the Roku channel this Friday, Nov. 4.