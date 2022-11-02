‘Weird’ might not be so weird after all as The Al Yankovic Story becomes certified fresh

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is garnering a fair bit of attention and hype, and it turns out it’s for good reason – the film has officially earned the highly coveted ‘certified fresh’ badge on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of writing, the film is currently sitting at a 93 percent rating based on 42 different reviews from critics, although audiences at large are yet to get some facetime with Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody musician. Fortunately, the film’s debut on the Roku Channel is just a few short days away.

In a bid to further hype up the upcoming biopic, both Weird Al Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session about the upcoming film on Reddit, in which Yankovic detailed the casting choice of the Harry Potter star in his role, which he seems to have had a hand in – calling the pair ‘kindred spirits.’

Al Yankovic also described the intention for the film to be a ‘very serious Oscar-bait Hollywood biopic’, while remaining a comedy.

Radcliffe, meanwhile, made headlines today for his explanation on why he felt he needed to call out J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series which saw him propel to fame, for her transphobic comments on social media back in 2020. Though the author doesn’t seem to particularly care about losing fans because of her bigoted thoughts, seeing as she’s “obscenely rich.“

Nevertheless, Radcliffe has long left Rowling and the Potterverse behind, having played a variety of weird roles since, including Al Yankovic in the upcoming film.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will tell ‘the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time’. It will take audiences through his upbringing and how his career of parodying pop music came about, and all the absurd twists and turns along the way. You can catch it on the Roku Channel on Nov. 4.