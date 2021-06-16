Wesley Snipes Reportedly In Talks For John Wick: Chapter 4

The John Wick franchise has always been known for its solid ensemble casts, which boast esteemed character actors who bring serious gravitas along with bonafide ass-kickers and rising stars, and that’s something that looks like it’ll continue in Chapter 4, which is now heating up, with production set to begin imminently.

Ian McShane and Lance Reddick have been regular faces throughout the series, and they’ve been joined at various points by names such as Willem Dafoe, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Franco Nero and Halle Berry, with martial arts experts Marc Dacascos and Yayan Ruhian getting involved, too. And that’s without even mentioning the likes of Ruby Rose, Common and John Leguizamo.

The ensemble for the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise is starting to look pretty stacked as well, with The Illuminerdi bringing word today that Blade icon Wesley Snipes is in talks for a role. And apparently, he’ll be playing some sort of swordsman should he sign on.

If he ends up joining, Snipes will be part of a cast that already boasts Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson and Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama. And given his experience in the action genre, along with his time playing Blade, he should fit quite comfortably into this mysterious role should it indeed require him to engage in some sword-heavy combat.

Unfortunately, further details remain under lock and key for now, but this is obviously hugely exciting news and fans would no doubt be thrilled to see Snipes board John Wick: Chapter 4. And with shooting about to get underway, we could be getting an official cast list soon, so be sure to watch this space for further updates.