John Wick: Chapter 4 Is The First Hollywood Production To Shoot In Paris For Over A Year

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the film and television industry from both a financial and logistical perspective, with production on many high profile movies and shows being either delayed or heavily altered to combat the various lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place across the globe, with Mission: Impossible 7 being particularly affected.

However, the floodgates are starting to reopen, and John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the first major Hollywood blockbuster to film on location in Paris for well over a year. The latest installment in the Keanu Reeves action franchise recently kicked off shooting in Berlin, and will spend several weeks gathering footage at some of the French capital’s most iconic locations, with several big action sequences also planned.

Paris still has a 9pm curfew in place to try and stem the tide of COVID-19 infections, but film and television crews are allowed to work at night as long as they receive a certificate from the local authorities and adhere to health and safety protocols. Chapter 4 will see Reeves’ legendary assassin go truly global, with Paris and Berlin set to be followed by a jaunt to Japan, which is more than likely where Rina Sawayama factors into the plot after the singer and model was recently announced as the first new major addition to the cast.

Once John Wick: Chapter 4 packs up and heads off to Japan and then New York City, another expensive effort rolls into town when directors Joe and Anthony Russo bring Netflix’s espionage epic The Gray Man to Paris, so it’s all systems go for the city to restore its reputation as one of Hollywood’s favorite and most glamorous places to work.