Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally getting its premiere and the actors are not the only stars getting their photos snapped on the red carpet. The premiere is also displaying the phenomenal costumes from the film including the much anticipated new Black Panther suit, the crown jewel of the collection.

With the film just over two weeks away from release in theatres many are still wondering who it is under the mask after the trailer gave us a glimpse at the latest iteration of Black Panther. We now know that it will be a woman wearing the suit, and there are even suspicions that there will be more than one person taking on the mantle after viewers thought they spotted a second suit in the trailer.

If that is the case they are keeping it hidden as there is only one suit at the premiere it would seem, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a video to its Twitter account.

The new #BlackPanther suit is on full display at the premiere of #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/1vQQ8K8QiX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2022

The suit is more reminiscent of the one donned by Killmonger in the first film, with regal golden highlights highlighting the figure, not as good for sneaking around though. The frame of the suit looks very petite, tailored perhaps for Letitia Wright who plays Shuri. Another heavy clue that it is likely T’Challa’s younger genius sister is the white dotted markings on the mask that resemble the ones the princess wears in the first film as part of her ceremonial and warrior attire.

The suit wasn’t the only costume on display with Queen Ramonda, Nakia, M’Baku, and Namor’s costumes amongst others also available for the crowds to gaze upon. The costumes and design of Wakanda are a huge part of what made Black Panther so beloved the first time around as they celebrate African culture and design. With the premiere happening right now it won’t be long till the reviews start pouring in so stay tuned!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pounce into theaters on Nov. 11.