What are the Sanderson Sisters’ names in ‘Hocus Pocus’ and do they bear any witchy significance?

As much as hardcore horror movies make for perfect Halloween night viewings, so do nostalgic childhood favorites as well. So for those who don’t fancy watching whatshisname in the William Shatner mask knifing people, Disney’s Hocus Pocus is the perfect pick for your Oct. 31 movie night.

Thanks in large part to the wonderful performances from its trio of leads — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and of course, Bette Midler — Hocus Pocus has been entertaining multiple generations of Mouse House lovers for 30 years now, with a belated sequel following in 2022 and a third on the way to Disney Plus soon enough. But who are those boss witches that have put a spell on us since 1993 and is there a hidden significance to their names?

Who do Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy play in Hocus Pocus?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Just to refresh your memory, Hocus Pocus follows three kids living in Salem, Massachusetts who accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters on Halloween night and must defeat them before they suck the life out of all the town’s children. The three Sanderson sisters are Sarah (Parker), Mary (Najimy), and Winifred (Midler).

Original screenwriter David Kirschner (also the producer of Child’s Play, believe it or not) has previously explained his reasoning behind the trio’s surname, revealing that it ties into the myth of the Sandman. As he said on The Art of Kindness podcast:

“It was the idea of the Sandman… When I was little the idea of the Sandman coming was terrifying to me. So the idea of that is exactly where that came from and no one in close to 30 years has ever hit upon that. I love little hidden things.”

What’s more, director Kenny Ortega and writers Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris (who revamped Kirscnher’s screenplay once Midler came aboard and the film lost its surprising original name) are known to have drawn from ancient legends of three witch sisters, such as the three Fates from Greek legend. No one involved in the production has explained where the Sandersons’ first names came from, however.

And yet there is some historical importance to at least two of the sisters’ names. Out of the 14 women who were executed as part of the Salem witch trials, two were named Sarah (Sarah Good and Sarah Wildes, who both died July 19, 1692, aged 39 and 65) and two were named Mary (Mary Eastey and Mary Parker, died September 22, 1692, aged 58 and 55).

Although none of the real-life Salem “witches” were named Winifred, the choice of name for Midler’s character is still a smart one, as Winifred is Celtic in origin and much of modern-day Wicca beliefs derive from Celtic folklore and traditions. Then again, Winifred also means “blessed peacemaker,” which isn’t exactly one of the first phrases you’d use to describe the Divine Ms. S.