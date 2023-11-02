What became of our favorite ‘Mean Girls’ characters, you ask? Walmart’s Black Friday Deals promo is here to show us

Get in losers, we’re going Black Friday shopping! That’s right, the ladies of Mean Girls are inviting us to check out some of the hottest deals on the market this season, thanks to Walmart, and North Shore High School alums everywhere are thrilled to know where our most beloved grads ended up.

Well, for the most part.

It’s “so fetch” that Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners, played by Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, respectively, decided to partner up with Walmart to let shoppers know what deals are going to wow us the most this year, but some other characters joined in on the fun as well. Damian and Kevin Gnapoor also helped welcome in the soon-to-be holiday shopping trends, and there’s a cameo from none other than Missy Elliott herself. Needless to say, this commercial is filled with sunshine and rainbows.

Of course, you might have noticed that one Regina George is missing, but we’re just chalking that up to her being too busy telling the also-missing Aaron Samuels that his hair looks sexy pushed back. Hey, we all need the extra vote of confidence every now and then, don’t we?

As for Heron, she’s taken over as the guidance counselor at North Shore while Smith is a weather reporter, giving us a 30 percent chance that it’s already Wednesday, and fun fact — that is the release day of the advertisement. Weiners is a mom, much like George’s mom, who is living vicariously through her teen daughter, who looks to be the leader of the plastics.

Gnapoor is a father now, and Damian is using his technical talents to help put on the winter talent show; we feel like we’ve been waiting to come “home” for years, and now, the big moment is here. Mean Girls is more than just a movie; it’s a lifestyle, and be it as part of the plastics or not, we’ve all felt like we’ve been hit by a metaphorical bus from time to time and wanted to shout, “She doesn’t go here” to someone, haven’t we?

If you don’t want to be the girl who “doesn’t go here” this holiday season, you’ll want to follow suit with our favorite pink-wearing plastics and keep up with the Walmart deals this holiday season. Trust us; they’re going to be so fetch.