What did Lady Gaga look like before fame?

The overall success of Lady Gaga‘s career is undeniable. Her focuses on singing and acting have taken her so far that it doesn’t look like she’s planning to stop anytime soon. When her first hit single “Just Dance” started playing on the radio in 2008, it was obvious that she was going to be a major player in the music industry. She followed that up with other songs including “Bad Romance,” “Paparazzi,” and “Poker Face.” A love for performing and singing has always been in Gaga’s blood.

As a young teenager, she was already putting on shows at open mic nights and auditioning to act in high school plays. Any time she could be the center of attention, she was prepared to do so. She went on to have notable roles in films like A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper, shows like American Horror Story, and most recently House of Gucci alongside the likes of Adam Driver and Al Pacino. She even had a documentary about her life released in 2017 called Gaga: Five Foot Two. At this point in time, Gaga has a net worth of $320 million. Her chart-topping singles, bestselling albums, Las Vegas residency, and many different accolades have all contributed to her massive success.

But what did Lady Gaga look like before becoming famous? And what was her life like before the world came to adore her so much? Let’s take a look.

How fans recognize Lady Gaga today

When fans think of Gaga today, they usually think of platinum blonde hair, risqué costumes, heavy makeup, eccentric jewelry, and the occasional extravagant top hat. She also keeps her physique tight and toned no matter what’s going on in her busy schedule. According to Women’s Health, her personal chef, Bo O’Connor, revealed that she maintains a super healthy diet while she’s on tour. “She usually puts on intense shows so she can’t be eating Doritos, clearly,” he said. “In general, she tries to stay away from anything that was super processed or made with white flour.” Gaga is in prime physical shape now, but her appearance before becoming famous was very different.

How did Lady Gaga look before fame?

via CDN

Older photos of Gaga showcase long, dark brunette hair framing her face. In some of her pictures, she even has bangs lined across the front of her forehead. Her cosmetic style was a lot more natural and relaxed back then. In terms of makeup, Gaga used to rely on a little bit of eyeliner, mascara, and lip gloss. Full-blown eyeshadow artwork was usually never incorporated the way it is now. Her slim, healthy figure was still in place, most likely because she’s always been a talented dancer along with being a singer. For celebs who are constantly moving their bodies to the beat of a song in their free and professional time, it’s a lot easier to stay in shape.

Lady Gaga’s accessories before fame

via Tumblr

Before fame, wearing unconventional accessories and jewelry wasn’t necessarily at the top of Gaga’s list of priorities. She used to accessorize with the occasional black hat or pearl necklace. In other words, she kept it simple. As for the meat dresses and Marie Antoinette wigs we’ve seen her wear in recent years, she wasn’t venturing down that path when she first entered the music scene. After becoming famous, her fashion sense certainly took a turn.

Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Other details about Lady Gaga‘s life before fame

Before she was known as Lady Gaga, she was given the name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta when she was born in 1986. Her family raised her in Manhattan and followed the Catholic faith. Her mother made a living as a business executive and philanthropist while her father earned his keep as an internet entrepreneur. At the tender age of four, Gaga was already honing in on her musical skills. She began playing the piano, which is something many people aren’t able to learn until they’re a lot older, and by the time she was 13 years old, she’d already written her first piano ballad. Songwriting was clearly always in her blood. Putting lyrics and melodies together isn’t the easiest task, but for someone with as much raw talent as Gaga, she was able to accomplish this feat as a youngster.

What about Lady Gaga’s teenage years?

via FashionShowOn

By the time she was 14, Gaga was ready to perform in front of audiences. Did stage fright ever exist for her? Probably not! Hopping on stage in front of a crowd of listeners would typically cause anxiety inside the mind of a young teenager, but Gaga was totally ready to handle business at her young age. She wanted people to pay attention to her. During her teenage years, her parents pushed her to continue pursuing a professional career in music. They knew she had enough talent to make it in the industry. They decided to enroll her at a creative arts camp where she was able to spread her wings in the most artistic way ever. At the age of 17, she received an early admissions letter to the music school at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

What about Lady Gaga’s college years?

Lady Gaga was able to move into a dorm on NYU‘s campus while focusing on her studies. It was there that she realized going to school wasn’t her cup of tea. She knew she wanted to be part of the action, pursuing a music career in the real world rather than a classroom. In 2007, she started working at Sony ATV Music Publishing, writing song lyrics for other musicians. When Akon discovered her there, he invited her to sign a contract with Interscope Records and his label KonLive distribution. Not too long after that, Gaga released her first song and became the iconic musician the world knows and loves today.

Lady Gaga’s accomplishments today

At this point in her career, Gaga has achieved millions of album sales and has taken home 12 Grammys. She’s even landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for breaking records a handful of times. Her life before fame is interesting to think about since she had a much different look than the world recognizes now. Regardless of her outward appearance, Lady Gaga was always super fabulous and glamorous. Some of the makeup-free selfies she posts on Instagram remind her fans of what she was like before becoming famous, making them love her even more.