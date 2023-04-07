What does Bryce Dallas Howard have to do to get a ‘Star Wars’ movie of her own?

If someone had told you a few years back that Bryce Dallas Howard would arguably the single finest director that Star Wars has at its disposal, then you’d have probably been laughed out of the room.

And yet, here we are in the midst of the Disney Plus era, and the presence of her name alone is enough to guarantee fans that some top-quality television is on the way. The actress and filmmaker has become a regular on The Mandalorian, she’s dabbled in The Book of Boba Fett, and just today she was revealed as part of the star-studded lineup helming Skeleton Crew alongside Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts, The Green Knight‘s David Lowery, and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Oscar-winning Daniels.

However, with three new features also being announced and no sign of Howard even being under consideration to tackle a movie of her own, fans are beginning to wonder if she’s ever going to get the nod to step behind the camera on a full-blown blockbuster.

when will they give bryce dallas howard a star wars movie — ashley (@nothalfasgood) April 7, 2023

Give Bryce Dallas Howard a Star Wars movie you cowards @Disney — ⚠️BGates⚠️ (@BGatesTweeeets) April 7, 2023

Give Bryce Dallas Howard her own Star Wars show/movie already, please. — Dani | C2E2 AA: W-04 (@inkforwords) April 7, 2023

No wonder why other fans were calling Bryce Dallas Howard to direct a Star Wars movie, it was one of the best episodes. I reminded me when the 60's Batman series had guests. Or Friends. Will Star Wars be one of those series? Full of guest stars celebrities? https://t.co/3BeD2NaEAS — C.H.R. Luis (@Rokie_Jawa) April 7, 2023

Bryce Dallas Howard should really direct a Star Wars movie because this latest episode was so good! #TheMandalorian — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓴 (@RoninTaizen) April 7, 2023

Bryce Dallas Howard chipping away in the “Star Wars episode director” mines, one year at a time pic.twitter.com/smSCfPXwJk — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) April 7, 2023

Bryce Dallas Howard directed some of the best new Star Wars and, by far, the best The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett episodes.



I would take her every day of the week over Dave Filoni. https://t.co/laTIWD4Qbp — Sam Tuero 🇩🇴 (@Sam_Tuero) April 7, 2023

Of course, there’s always the chance that she doesn’t want to, but the internet isn’t one for caring about such trivialities as the desires of the talent in question. Maybe one day Howard will take the plunge and lend her undoubted Star Wars talents to the silver screen, especially now the franchise is officially heading down the full-blown MCU route of interconnectivity.

Patience is a virtue, but the longer it goes on, the louder the unrest is going to get among those desperate to see her take the next step in her journey across a galaxy far, far away.