What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?

Oh, my sweet summer child...
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:57 am

The latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has weaseled its way out of Marvel Studios and into our arms, yet again promising a particularly R-rated divergence from the Feige fare we’ve (mostly begrudgingly) grown accustomed to in the last year or so.

Indeed, Marvel’s cameo game may be stronger than ever this time around, but with its surplus of gore, naughty language, and a very vocal assertation that it will be the birthplace of many firsts for Disney, Deadpool & Wolverine will, at the very least, be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Studios before.

In fact, some people seem to be wondering what that bold “LFG” in the closing moments of the trailer stood for, which implies that Deadpool & Wolverine may have a lot more innocence to shatter than expected.

What does LFG stand for?

As not so subtly alluded to moments before those three letters show up, LFG is an acronym for “let’s f***ing go.” If you’ve been frequenting the internet for at least a few months and have still somehow missed this memo, that’s a truly impressive feat, although I can’t say I envy you.

In any case, it certainly encapsulates the tongue-in-cheek, boisterous, blood-soaked confidence with which Deadpool & Wolverine is barreling towards its release date, and with any luck, we’ll all be screaming the exact same sentiments upon leaving the theater. Indeed, if Marvel Studios isn’t back in business after this one, a despairing curtain call may not be far off.

Deadpool & Wolverine slides into theaters on July 26.

