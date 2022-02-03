What happened to Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz’s acting career has been one of the brightest in all of Hollywood. It’s impossible to forget her performances in films like The Mask, Sex Tape, The Holiday, Charlie’s Angels, and Bad Teacher, not to mention hits like There’s Something About Mary, Knight and Day, What Happens in Vegas, and My Best Friend’s Wedding. Diaz also lent her voice to the Shrek movie franchise as Princess Fiona, proving that she’s a bona fide powerhouse no matter what kind of film she’s starring in.

Over the course of Diaz’s career, she’s worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kate Winslet, Jim Carrey, Justin Timberlake, Drew Barrymore, Ashton Kutcher, and Jude Law. Her fans have a lot of respect for her because of the incredible talent she’s been bringing to movie screens for decades ⏤ at least until she decided to step out of the spotlight altogether. Where did she go, and what has she been up to since?

Why did Cameron Diaz retire from acting in the first place?

Diaz hasn’t been seen in a movie since 2014’s Annie, and she is not mad about it. As she explained in an interview with InStyle, “I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to re-organize and see how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.” Diaz has since stayed away from the acting world and the scrutiny of the public eye.

Does Cameron Diaz miss her life as an actress?

According to the same InStyle interview, Diaz revealed, “I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about ⏤ something that just feels effortless.“ Memorizing lines, working on sets with crew members, and following instructions from directors is not an effortless way of life in the slightest. Diaz is likely a lot more comfortable not having to deal with that every day after doing so for most of her professional life.

Did Cameron Diaz get married?

Diaz tied the knot with Benji Madden, a musician from the band Good Charlotte, in Jan. 2015. She discussed the blissful marriage during a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “I’m just so grateful for it because I couldn’t do it without my husband, and I couldn’t deal with anybody else except him.” They seem to be a total match made in heaven. Madden is Good Charlotte’s lead guitarist.

Did Cameron Diaz date anyone else before getting married?

Before tying the knot with Madden, Diaz certainly did quite a bit of dating. She briefly dated Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankee, sometime between 2010 and 2011. The relationship was considered one of her most high-profile romances even though it ended pretty quickly. Rumors about a relationship between Diaz and Sean “Diddy” Combs circulated between 2008 and 2012. Since then, he’s openly admitted that she’s the one who got away after their relationship fizzled.

Who else did Cameron Diaz date?

In 2007, Diaz was linked to Chriss Angel, the magician who actually made going to a magic show a cool thing to do. Angel denied they actually had a relationship, but his estranged wife claims he most certainly did. Diaz had a super public relationship with Justin Timberlake in 2003 after they crossed paths at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards that year. They were spotted going just about everywhere together before splitting up in 2007. From 1999 to 2003, Diaz was in a long-term relationship with Jared Leto, the actor and rockstar from 30 Seconds to Mars. Rumor has it that the two even got engaged at one point. Things didn’t work out, however, and they obviously didn’t last.

Cameron Diaz has published two books about wellness

Even though Diaz isn’t acting anymore, she’s keeping herself plenty busy. Authorship is a path many actors take both during and after their time in Hollywood, and Diaz is apparently following that pattern. She wrote The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand and Love Your Amazing Body in 2013. She followed that up in 2016 with The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. Her books are all about healthiness, mental clarity, and personal improvement.

Here’s how Cameron Diaz feels about getting older

Diaz spoke up about how it feels to get older in an EW interview saying, “Aging is such a new thing ⏤ it’s only in the last 150 years that we’ve gotten to grow old. 40 used to be the end of the road for women 150 years ago, and now we have another whole lifetime those women didn’t have to live and to celebrate life.“ Her appreciation for the extra years human beings are allowed to live on this planet is inspirational.

Cameron Diaz on Instagram

Diaz uses her social media channels to keep her fans in the loop on what’s happening in her life. A lot of her content has to do with food, wine, and cooking. In some of her pictures, she poses with her close friends. If you scroll down far enough on her Instagram feed, you’ll see a couple of motivational quotes posted for her followers. One of the posts says, “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.” Another one says, “You are such a perfect little arrangement of atoms.” Diaz is all about spreading the good vibes.

She’s the co-founder/creator of Avaline

Avaline is a wine and spirits company that Diaz has her name attached to. According to the Instagram bio, they sell “just clean, delicious wine.” The ingredients include organic grapes with less than 1 gram of sugar and no unwanted additives. It’s also a vegan-friendly product. The aesthetics of Diaz’s wine company gives relaxing vacation vibes to anyone who takes a scroll through its official Instagram page. The brand offers red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and rosé options for purchase.

She’s also a mom now

Diaz is super private about her personal life and family, but what the world does know is that she has a daughter named Raddix Madden. Her little girl was born in Dec. 2019, and retiring from acting was obviously a smart move for Diaz since she appears to be much happier and more relaxed in life now that her daughter is in the world. We wish her every happiness, even if that means that her acting days are long since behind her.