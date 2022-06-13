What is ‘Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience’?

Lightyear is falling with style into theaters on Friday June 17, 2022, but fans of the galactic hero can watch the movie even sooner with the Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience.

Lightyear is an intergalactic sci-fi adventure that follows the origin story of our favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear on the epic journey that made him famous and made Andy want to add him to his collection of toys. In the movie, Buzz, his commander, and their crew get stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth, and in their attempt to get home, encounter the evil Zurg.

The movie includes an all-star cast of (inter)stellar actors including Chris Evans taking over for Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear; Uzo Aduba as Buzz’s commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne; Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne; Peter Sohn as the adorable Sox; Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison; Dale Soules as Darby Steel; Efren Ramirez as Diaz; Mary Lewis as the computer I.V.A.N; Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside; and James Brolin as the infamous Zurg.

The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience is an advance screening that premieres on June 15, 2022 in select theaters across the country. The screening not only gives fans the chance to see Buzz’s origin story before the movie officially releases in theaters, but also gives them the chance to receive exclusive concept art created by the Pixar Animation Studios’ Production Designer.

How to get tickets to the Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience

Before he was Andy's toy… he was in Andy's favorite movie👨‍🚀 Be the first to see Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear at The Andy Experience early access screenings. Get your tix now 🎟 https://t.co/dxwyjJkgXR pic.twitter.com/CXCNMobbf5 — Pixar (@Pixar) June 7, 2022

Fans of the space ranger can attend the Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience on June 15, 2022 in select theaters across the country, and can purchase tickets via Fandango, Cinemark, and Atom Tickets, among other sites.

The movie has received a lot of buzz (no pun intended) and heavy praise ahead of its June 17 world-wide premiere. Needless to say, Lightyear is expected to be another Pixar hit, and the box-office expectations are high, regardless of being banned by various Middle Eastern countries.

The movie is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory) and produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot). It will feature a score by the award-winning composer, Michael Giacchino (Up).

The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience premieres on June 15, 2022 in select theaters across the nation, and officially premieres in theatres everywhere on June 17, 2022.