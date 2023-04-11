What is S.A.B.E.R. in ‘The Marvels’ and how is it different from S.H.I.E.L.D. and S.W.O.R.D.?

As a new trailer for The Marvels blows the minds of the MCU fandom, one aspect of this larger-than-life adventure continues to puzzle. Chronicling the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they work together to thwart an intergalactic mystery —The Marvels is a team-up unlike any other.

Yet one familiar face has reappeared in epic fashion, and his addition to this story means that there might be more to The Marvels than meets… the eye. That’s right, Nick Fury is back and better than ever.

Assembler of the Avengers and all around badass, Nick Fury hasn’t been a part of the larger Marvel mythos for quite some time now — onscreen, that is. What’s been happening behind the scenes though appears to be much more intersting.

Some folks may remember that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was a massive part of 2019’s Captain Marvel, but disappeared soon after during later events in the MCU’s timeline. Yet, it wasn’t without reason. In truth Fury left Earth to establish another organization in need of an acronym, and no, it isn’t S.W.O.R.D.

S.W.O.R.D., which stands for the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division, deals generally with any intergalactic threats the Earth might face — in the comics, that is — and is a direct parter to S.H.I.E.L.D., aka the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division. S.H.I.E.L.D. handles everything happening down on Earth, and together S.H.I.E.L.D and S.W.O.R.D. protect our planet from all sorts of villainy.

Now, meet S.A.B.E.R. — although we have no clue yet what it stands for, S.A.B.E.R. is a creation entirely unique to the Marvel movies and has never appeared on the pages of a comic book. In The Marvels trailer, we get our fist glimpse of this new defense force, and judging from the space station on display it seems like S.A.B.E.R. is going to also be dealing with space.

As far as how Marvel is going to parse out the specific functions for each of these entities remains a mystery, but our guess is that S.H.I.E.L.D. will handle Earth, S.W.O.R.D. will handle anything from space that comes to Earth, and S.A.B.E.R. will be proactive in protecting the Earth from space in general. Confused? So are we.

Thankfully, with The Marvels on its way to theaters on Nov. 10, and Secret Invasion headed to Disney Plus this June — we won’t have to wait long to finally get some answers out of Nick Fury and Carol Danvers.