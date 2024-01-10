Hundreds of this year's movies are going for gold, but when will the finalists be revealed?

With the Golden Globe awards out of the way, the 2023-2024 movie awards season is in full swing. At the Golden Globes ceremony on January 8th, movies such as Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Barbie came out on top as the most acclaimed films of the year, all bringing home multiple gongs.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were also one of its most significant in recent memory, with Lily Gladstone’s win becoming the first Indigenous winner of the prestigious television and film award, for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Should Gladstone continue their winning streak to Hollywood’s biggest night, she could make history at the Academy Awards as the first Native American, as well as the first Indigenous woman to win a competitive acting Oscar.

After the phemonenal success of Barbenheimer this past summer, combined with a significant surge in viewership for the Golden Globes, there is a renewed interest in the Oscars that hasn’t been seen in years. If you’re one of many millions looking to tune into the Oscars and watch this year’s most-nominated films, here’s a timeline of the events leading up to the ceremony.

When are the 2024 Oscars nominations being announced?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards are set to be announced on January 23rd, after a voting period between January 11th-16th. As is tradition in recent years, the Oscar nominations are announced in the morning or afternoon, with two celebrity hosts announcing the lucky few nominees. So far, the hosts and the time of the nominations have yet to be announced.

Certain technical categories, such as makeup, music, and visual effects, have published shortlists, which can be viewed on the Academy Awards website. These lists will be narrowed down to make up the list of official nominees on the 23rd, but they offer an interesting insight into which films will likely take home the most awards.

When will the 2024 Oscars take place?

Image via Netflix

Bad news for cinephiles keen to see who will take home Hollywood’s biggest prize — the actual Academy Awards ceremony is not until March 10th, 2024. Traditionally, the Oscars are the last major awards ceremony to take place, as they are considered the most significant.

The date of the Academy Awards varies, with the 2020 awards taking place in early February, and the 2021 awards taking place in late April, due in part to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As the strikes disrupted much of the movie production business last year, it was decided early on that the awards show would not take place until mid-March, when the industry would go back to (what passes for) normalcy.