When did ‘Avatar 2’ come out? Answered

One of the most anticipated films over the last decade has been Avatar: The Way of Water. The roaring success of the first Avatar movie, which is the highest-grossing movie to ever be released, meant that fans were going to be lining up around the block to watch this sequel.

The sequel, much like the original movie had one of the most star-studded lineups in acting history. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and many others took the screen in the sequel. The film continues on from more than a decade after the humans tried to invade and take over Pandora, which was successfully defended by the Na’vi.

Jake Sully has made himself a real home on Pandora after the long battle and feels like he is in an amazing place. Unfortunately, the humans decide that it is time to attempt another invasion after years of creating what they felt were much better weapons that they could use in battle this time as opposed to the last battle. The battle is long and Jake sees many of the people that he knew from his previous job trying to attack him and destroy his new home. The long difference between years on Pandora has fans wanting to know when the second Avatar movie was released.

When was Avatar: The Way of Water released?

The blockbuster sequel to one of the most amazing movies ever created was released on December 16, 2022. This gave James Cameron the appropriate amount of time to come up with his plan for the future of the series and continue the story that he created. The film did very well at the box office, generating more than $660 million dollars in its opening week compared to a $400 million dollar budget. That is quite a nice profit for just one week. Critics have also enjoyed the movie, for the most part, as it currently sits at a 78% approval rating according to Rotten Tomatoes.

When was Avatar released?

James Cameron did audiences a huge favor when he set the movie more than a decade into the future, as that was roughly the same amount of time that had elapsed since the original movie was released. Avatar was released on December 18, 2009, making it almost exactly 13 years to the day in time difference. As compared to the sequel, the first movie hit more than $3 billion at the box office. There are plans for more movies to be released in the future, so fans should be anticipating more, but not with the huge gap between them this time.