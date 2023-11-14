When did Disney’s ‘Moana’ originally come out?

Upon its groundbreaking release, you couldn’t go far without hearing a short snippet from Disney’s animated extravaganza Moana. From the song blaring in retail stores’ loudspeakers to folks selecting one of the film’s songs for karaoke, we’re not exaggerating when we say it was everywhere. But when exactly did the movie come out?

Starring ever-popular acting superstar Dwayne Johnson, Moana memorably gained a wide cult following and renowned praise — with particular focus being on its soundtrack, animation, and vocal performances. Revolving around the daughter of a chief of a coastal village, Moana eventually searches for Maui — an ancient demigod who she hopes will assist her.

Years on, interest in Moana has recently skyrocketed after star Dwayne Johnson revealed on The Tonight Show that his next major project is a live-action adaptation of Moana, in which Johnson will reprise his role as Maui. So before the live-action spectacle touches our screens in the near future, let’s travel down memory lane and explore when Moana first made us sing along.

So, when did Moana originally release?

Image via Disney

If you’re scratching your head like the rest of us and wondering when the Disney animation first came out, then you’ll probably be shocked to learn that Moana first released all the way back in 2016. From there, the movie immediately received tons of praise from critics and audiences alike, and eventually went on to gross $682 million at the worldwide box office.

Due to its overwhelming popularity over the years, the live-action version is apparently set for release in 2025, while a spin-off series is slated for Disney Plus at some point in 2024. So while it’s been seven years since Moana and Maui first graced our screens, it’s clear that the movie’s popularity has yet to waver in the slightest.