Image via Lionsgate
Category:
Movies

When did Haymitch win the Hunger Games?

It was a particularly special victory, too.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:08 pm

The original quartet of Hunger Games films dominated cinemas from 2012 to 2015 with a gargantuan box office haul to go with their artistic triumphs.

Recommended Videos

Moreover, it’s still going relatively strong a decade later, with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes boasting similar edges both critically and financially. It’s no surprise, then, that the announcement of Sunrise on the Reaping — a brand new Hunger Games book set for a spring 2025 release—has been followed by the news of a feature film adaptation in record time; November 2026 can’t come soon enough.

The story will serve as a prequel novel starring the character Haymitch, a premise that has no doubt caused some delightful squeals to echo around the world. Haymitch, of course, was Katniss’ and Peeta’s mentor during their spell in the Hunger Games, having been victorious in the competition himself many years ago. But exactly how many years ago was it?

When did Haymitch win the Hunger Games?

Image via Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy, when Haymitch clinched a rather fateful victory against the heinous backdrop of the Games’ 50th anniversary.

His victory was unique in that it was during the Games’ second-ever Quarter Quell, which introduces a twist to the Games every 25 years. For this one, four children were reaped from each district rather than the usual two, and Haymitch won by tricking the runner-up, a woman from District 1, into chopping herself with her own axe.

Haymitch would eventually go on to participate in the third Quarter Quell during the 75th Hunger Games, whose participants were selected from a pool of the Games’ past winners.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ movie release date, plot, cast, and more
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in 'The Hunger Games'
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in 'The Hunger Games'
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in 'The Hunger Games'
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ movie release date, plot, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
ant man and the wasp quantumania
ant man and the wasp quantumania
ant man and the wasp quantumania
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ movie release date, plot, cast, and more
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in 'The Hunger Games'
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ movie release date, plot, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
ant man and the wasp quantumania
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.