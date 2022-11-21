When do tickets go on sale for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water?’

The time has finally come. On Dec. 16, after 13 long years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water will transport audiences back to the alien planet of Pandora and reunite us more with Jake Sully, Pandora-born Neytiri, and their three children.

Fifteen years have passed since the Resources Development Administration (RDA) first terrorized Pandora and brought siege upon the Tree of Souls. At the end of the film, Jake Sully parted ways with his human life forever as his consciousness was permanently transferred into his Avatar. Now, he will do anything to protect his family, which includes fleeing his home after an ancient threat resurfaces and causes a war between humans and the Na’vi once more.

Director James Cameron has spent almost a quarter of a century steeped in the mythology and lore of the fictional planet of Pandora. He has battled every obstacle under the rainbow to bring Avatar: The Way of Water to theaters, including creating new motion-capture technology to achieve realistic underwater scenes and overcoming a global pandemic.

Now, it all comes to a head, and anyone who wishes to see this motion picture event of a generation should grab their tickets fast before they are forced to wait weeks to see it in theaters or worse, sidelined at home.

When do ticket sales begin for Avatar: The Way of Water?

An epic adventure awaits. Tickets are now on sale for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Experience it in 3D on December 16.



🎟: https://t.co/e7tDD9Ekey pic.twitter.com/TkKGC4PDpg — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 21, 2022

Tickets officially went on sale Monday, Nov. 21. You can purchase your tickets through Fandango, AMC, Regal Cinemas, MovieTickets.com, Atom Tickets, Cinemark, and more.

The film technically comes out on Friday, Dec. 16, but eager moviegoers can buy tickets to the “midnight premiere” on Dec. 15, which includes showing as early as 6 pm, if not earlier. Because James Cameron created every shot of Avatar: The Way of Water with 3D in mind, you can fully immerse yourself in the visual feast with a 3D showing, or at the very least IMAX or Dolby Digital.

At some point, Cameron believes we will be able to achieve glasses-less 3D, but this is not that time. Until then, glasses will be handed out, as they were during a sneak peek at D23 Expo in 2022. The results were stunning, according to those in attendance. Actress Zoe Saldana saw the first 20 minutes and was “moved to tears.”

Those who need a refresher on what happened in the first Avatar movie, can learn more here — it’s been 13 years after all. For everyone else, Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters everywhere on Dec. 16.