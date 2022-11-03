When does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ take place in the MCU timeline?

It’s sometimes difficult keeping up with when events are taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel officials have discussed the timeline of the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and where it could possibly take place in the already established universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will address the untimely death of King T’Challa, portrayed in Black Panther by actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colorectal cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, before filming had begun on the sequel. As Wakanda still mourns the loss of their king, they will have to face off against a new enemy in the form of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), king of the underwater nation of Talocan.

While there were various theories about the upcoming film’s place in the MCU, Nate Moore, vice president of production and development with Marvel Studios, told CinemaBlend that the events are taking place after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals.

“I can tell you where it sits in the other movies, because we try to do it somewhat chronologically, but if you held a gun to my head, honestly, I’d probably get it wrong. I think it probably happens, potentially, concurrent with Thor (Love & Thunder),” Moore said, without providing a specific date or year. “And almost current with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February/March.”

Confirming speculation that there will be a one-year time jump, Moore said that New Asgard does exist in the film. With those details, some speculation can occur about the year the movie will take place. Avengers: End Game is set in 2023, following a five-year time jump since Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set a few months after End Game, and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home kick-off immediately after Far From Home.

Taking it even further, during Thor: Love & Thunder, Thor said it had been, “eight years, seven months, and six days” since he and Jane had their “mutual” break-up. Since they broke-up sometime in the summer or fall of 2017, and taking into account the one-year time jump that Moore confirmed, Wakanda Forever should be set somewhere between spring to fall of 2025.

That’s merely an educated guess. Perhaps the film itself will provide further contextual clues. There’s one more week to find out for sure, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Nov. 11, capping off Phase IV of the MCU.