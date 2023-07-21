When does ‘The Marvels’ take place?

Unlike some of the MCU's other projects, this one is already well-established in the timeline.

As Secret Invasion runs toward the finish line, the expectations for The Marvels increase. The upcoming film is only a little over two months away and, to the joy of MCU enthusiasts, its official trailer has recently been released.

While this is all incredible, questions about exactly where the movie is supposed to fit within the franchise’s timeline are starting to surface. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will make an appearance in the movie, as we’ve known for months now, but if he’s dealing with the Skrulls on Earth in the Disney Plus series, how is he back in space for The Marvels? Is the movie set sometime between Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion? Or after the latter? Fortunately, we don’t have to wait for the film’s premiere to find that out.

Where does The Marvels fit in the MCU timeline?

The Marvels has been confirmed by Samuel L. Jackson to take place after the events of Secret Invasion. In Empire Magazine‘s feature, the actor commented on how the show had to be released before the next MCU film:

“This series has to happen so that The Marvels can happen. All these things are connected in an interesting sort of way.”

This puts everything into perspective since we already know that Secret Invasion is set in 2025. Exactly how the show will provide a jumping-off spot for The Marvels, though, remains to be seen. No matter how that comes together, it’s certainly not going to be an easy task for the movie to follow up on not one, but four Marvel projects that came before it. But if its trailer is anything to go by, the film is shaping up to be a blast.

The Marvels is coming to theaters on Nov. 10.