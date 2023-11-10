When is ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ coming out? Release date change, explained

By the time Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters, we will have a solid idea of whether the MCU is on track to rebuild its crumbling reputation (see: pretty much all of Phases Four and Five so far) or if the ship has sunk too far for Anthony Mackie’s cinematic debut as the Sentinel of Liberty to patch things up.

Brave New World, formerly known as New World Order, is both a sequel to Chris Evans’ trilogy as Steve Rogers’ Cap and a follow-up to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney Plus series. Like every other project coming up as we dive ever deeper into the Multiverse Saga, the finer details about what we can expect from Sam Wilson’s first big-screen solo outing have been kept hidden under Kevin Feige’s baseball cap, but what we do know — like Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Russell, who’ll now be President of the United States — is more than enough to get us excited.

Unfortunately, following the conclusion of the actors’ strike, Brave New World received a shocking update on Nov. 9 when it was announced the film’s release had been pushed back by almost a full year. So, brace yourselves, Cap fans, as here’s when you’ll have to wait to see the second Star-Spangled Man With a Plan return to our screens.

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World will now blast into theaters on Feb. 14, 2025. Yes, it’s now a Valentine’s movie. This is its third different release date, following its initial placement on May 3, 2024 and then a brief stint as a summer blockbuster scheduled for July 26, 2024.

We first got rumblings that it had changed its release date again once Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 was coming in “summer 2024,” which implied that the threequel had claimed its slot on the slate with Cap 4 perhaps coming a bit earlier in May, which was when DP3 was supposed to arrive, instead. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as it turns out Brave New World might be in worse shape than we thought.

The movie from director Julius Onah was believed to be in sturdy shape thanks to it managing to avoid any strike-related delay as it wrapped principal photography prior to the strikes taking effect. However, it’s being reported that the reason for its hefty delay is that some substantial reshoots are needed after negative test screenings. It has yet to be fully corroborated, but this is sadly becoming a very familiar tune when it comes to Marvel Studios post-Endgame.

Still, let’s not get too downhearted as there’s plenty of indication that BNW will prove worth the extended wait. It certainly has a bunch of intriguing loose ends to play with, such as the head of Tiamut the Communicator from Eternals (which is rumored to contain adamantium), the U.S. government’s push to obtain vibranium, and, yes, even the Red Hulk. In fact, here are 8 things Marvel can do with the film to truly resuscitate the MCU.

There’s no doubt Brave New World will be a turning point for the MCU (we hope), and my only response to that is: it’s about dang time.