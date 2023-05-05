When will ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ be on Disney Plus?

The dog days are over — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally come to fruition. Marvel fans all over the world can now feast their eyes upon James Gunn’s magnum opus and witness the magnificent bow he’s wrapped around the storylines of our favorite band of ragtag superheroes.

This time around, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is grappling with the heartache of losing Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Nebula (Karen Gillan) is settling in as a permanent member of the Guardians family post-Thanos. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax’s (Dave Bautista) friendship is at its strongest. Groot is at his full power. And Rocket — oh, Rocket; he is the backbone of the movie, the storyline upon which the movie is carried.

The High Evolutionary is the big bad this time around, and thanks to Chukwudi Iwuji’s impeccable performance and the character’s ruthless zeal in creating the perfect species, the Guardians are challenged with their biggest opponent yet. Sure, Ego from Vol. 2 was a Celestial and thus more powerful, but the High Evolutionary holds the key to the Guardians’ survival. In this movie, the stakes have never been higher.

Millions of moviegoers have already flocked to the theaters to see the film, proving that superhero fatigue is truly just a myth. Sporting a Rotten Tomatoes freshness score in the 80s and a near-perfect audience score, this beloved threequel is the MCU’s secret sauce — and hopefully a sign of upward trajectory for the franchise. Now, the only question is when it’ll be available on Disney Plus, either for those who can’t wait to re-watch it or the folks who weren’t able to see it in theaters.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere on Disney Plus?

If only the answer was as simple as the question.

In the past, Marvel’s Disney Plus releases have fallen within the 60- to 70-day window. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the streaming standard became 45 days. However, the only MCU movie to adhere to that deadline was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hit the platform 47 days post-theatrical release.

Eternals, Thor: Love & Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were all released between 70 and 80 days after their worldwide premiere. Quantumania was nearly 90 days. What does that mean for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

We’re likely looking at between 60 to 70 days until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reaches Disney Plus. 80 to 90 if we’re unlucky. Should all go according to plan, we can expect Vol. 3 to hit the streaming platform around the first or second week of July.

We Got This Covered will update you with more definitive news as it is announced.