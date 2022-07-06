Where and how to get the AMC Collectible ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ popcorn bucket

Mjolnir is one of Marvel’s most iconic weapons. The hammer, which can only be wielded by those deemed worthy, plays a key role in all of the Thor movies and comics, and now you can fill this holy weapon full of popcorn and use it as a snacking vessel when you watch Thor: Love and Thunder.

Promotional popcorn buckets have been common in Japan and Disney parks for years. And this trend is slowly becoming more common and highly promoted in American theaters. Notably, Marvel has released special ones for many of its recent tentpole films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So if you want to get your hands on this bucket, here is everything you need to know.

What is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ about?

The fourth film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, picks up where both Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Ragnarok left off. It sees Thor trying to find his place in the world. However, he soon finds himself fighting with Gorr the God Butcher, a man who plans to take Thor and Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster down at any cost as part of his plan to eradicate all gods.

How do you get the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ popcorn bucket?

The bucket itself was unveiled at CinemaCon in April. On June 12 AMC posted a video to TikTok and Twitter showing off the buckets with the caption “#ThorLoveandThunder tins are coming to #AMCTheatres July 8th!”

The hype only increased when user jllo30 posted a TikTok video showing a closer look at the buckets, with some users presuming that this person must be an AMC employee due to the timing and background of the video, which seems to be an empty AMC theater.

However, purchase information and price haven’t been revealed at the current time. This isn’t that unusual, as AMC didn’t officially announce the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tie-in bucket price until a few days before the film arrived in cinemas, suggesting the company likes to use these announcements as part of their final promotional pushes.

Conjure up your cravings with the Doctor Strange collectible popcorn vessel. This #AMCTheatres exclusive is just $24.99 and includes a Large popcorn. On sale starting May 5th in-theatres ONLY, while supplies last at participating locations: https://t.co/U5ymKMirQq pic.twitter.com/JjhmzNW92l — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) May 3, 2022

Because of this, the Thor bucket will likely be offered the same way the Doctor Strange bucket and other non-Marvel buckets were. Fans simply had to go to their local AMC theater’s concessions stand and purchase it like they would their usual popcorn. It should be noted that fans on Reddit note that these buckets sell out quickly, and the number at each venue gets varies. If jllo30 is to be believed, they said their AMC only received 24 of the buckets, so fans might be disappointed.

This is backed up by comments underneath the Doctor Strange promotional tweet, where many moviegoers complained about how quickly the buckets sold out at their local theater.

Yall needed to be super stocked on these! Fans that went on opening night like myself were still not able to get one due to people buying multiples and scalping them to flip and resale! 😑😓 — Joeywockee Alva (@Joeywockee) May 7, 2022

Also, there is no way to pre-order these buckets via the AMC app at the current time. If you want one, you have to hope your theater has some left when you arrive. However, some Reddit users have noted that they have previously been able to buy the bucket without having a ticket to the associated movie simply by going and asking at the concessions stand. But this might depend on your local AMC theater’s policy.

The Doctor Strange popcorn bucket was $24.99, including popcorn. So it is likely that this Thor bucket will be around the same price point. In their video, jllo30 said the bucket and popcorn were $39.99, a price which many internet rumors seem to be agreeing on.