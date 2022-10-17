Where can I stream ‘Terrifier 2?’

2022 has proven to be one of the best years for horror movies and it is only October. One of the more recent theatrical horror releases has been making people absolutely terrified to the point of vomiting and fainting, and no we are not referring to Halloween Ends. We are of course referring to Terrifier 2, the sequel to the 2016 film Terrifier directed by Damien Leone.

If you are not familiar with the Terrifier franchise it follows Art the Clown, a creepy demonic killer silent clown, who kills silently, often in an over-the-top theatrical way. Made on a budget of $250,000, the film has been in theaters since Oct. 6, 2022, and has already made over $2 million at the box office. Even though the film is currently in theaters, let’s take a look at the details we could gather regarding whether or not the film will be coming to streaming.

When will Terrifier 2 be coming to streaming?

#Terrifier2 returns to 700 theaters this weekend! Streaming news coming soon.



Viewer discretion is advised, as there have been reports of the uncut film causing viewers to faint and vomit. pic.twitter.com/ECJVa4xuIf — SCREAMBOX (@ScreamboxTV) October 14, 2022

The word is that while Terrifier 2 is not currently on a streaming service, it will eventually come to Screambox like the original. As you can see above the Screambox Twitter account will update fans with when exactly the film will come to the service in the future. The original Terrifier is on Screambox if you do want to catch up on the original before watching the sequel.

But why is Terrifier 2 not on streaming? Just look at its box office numbers. The film is certainly doing well enough in theaters to warrant it having an exclusive theatrical release before settling on Screambox. Take a look at the aforementioned Halloween Ends and its box office. It was originally reported that the film might make close to $50 million in its opening weekend, but it went on to make $41 million. The discrepancy is most likely due to the fact that Halloween Ends also debuted on Peacock while it was also released theatrically.

So it might be a good thing for the franchise that they’re leaving Terrifier 2 off Screambox for a little while longer. Although you would imagine after the success the film has already seen, any proposed sequel or spin-off in the Terrifier world might get an automatic green light. For now, if you want to watch the movie horror fans have been talking about, head on down to a theater near you that might be playing the film. Just maybe bring a vomit bag with you if you are squeamish.