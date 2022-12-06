Where can I watch ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous?’ Is Kirstie Alley and Kirsten Dunst’s 90s dark comedy streaming?

The world is mourning the passing of Kirstie Alley, who recently died at 71 years following a long battle with cancer.

The actress was celebrated for her long and storied acting career which touched many lives, and suffice to say that Alley well and truly left her mark on Hollywood before departing the mortal coil. Kirstie Alley was known for her roles in many films and television shows, not limited to but including Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and It Takes Two.

One other role that formed a part of Alley’s career was as Gladys Leeman in the 1999 dark comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous, starring alongside Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Ellen Barkin. While not the most critically acclaimed film of a generation by a long shot, the beauty pageant gone wrong was nevertheless loved by audiences around the world.

However, if you were planning on giving the film another watch to commemorate Kirstie Alley, you may find yourself having some trouble tracking it down.

Is Drop Dead Gorgeous available to stream?

Credit: New Line Cinema

The short answer is no, unfortunately not. The film was last available to stream on HBO Max, but for one reason or another, Warner Bros pulled the film from the streaming service’s catalog. The film was distributed by New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery, so if the film were to ever make a return to streaming, it will likely come back to HBO Max.

Bizarrely, the film isn’t even available for digital purchase on services like Google Play Movies or Apple TV, so the only way about viewing one of Kirstie Alley’s cult-favorite deep cuts is to either dust off your DVD Player and hard copy of the film, or pony up for a Blu-Ray, which there seems to be enough of floating around on Amazon and the like.