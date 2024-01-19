Where can I watch Jacob Elordi’s ‘He Went That Way?’

The reviews might not be great, but have you considered Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto are in it?

Jacob Elordi is booked and busy. 2023 was a massive year for the heartthrob who saw four different films premiere on varied screens across the globe.

Sure, Saltburn and Priscilla stole most of the attention headed Elordi’s way, while The Sweet East, also starring fellow 2023 sensation Ayo Edebiri, snatched what little was left. Discarded in the shadows was the Tribeca film He Went That Way, where Elordi plays Bobby Falls, a serial killer based on Larry Lee Ranes, and shares the screen with Zachary Quinto, whose animal trainer character, Jim Goodwin, was based on Ranes’ sole survivor, Dave Pitts.

What happens in He Went That Way?

Based on the real-life encounter between Larry Lee Ranes and Dave Pitts, Jeffrey Darling’s directorial debut starts in 1964 when celebrity animal handler, Jim, picks up 19-year-old hitchhiker Bobby, unaware he’s a wanted serial killer. The film, which was shot on location in Los Angeles, takes on the classic buddy road trip story format as the improbable duo, joined by Jim’s celebrity chimpanzee, Spanky, drives across Route 66 over three days, but gives it a dark thriller twist when they start testing each other’s limits.

Where can I watch He Went That Way?

Fair warning, He Went That Way is currently sporting a harsh rating of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 29 reviews, but if you’re still curious to see Elordi and Quinto in action, you can do so by catching the film in select theaters, as well as buying or renting it.

The Head Gear Films/Teashop Productions/Mister Smith Entertainment production was released in theaters on Jan. 5, 2024, a year after its exclusive premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. On Jan. 12 it was released digitally but has yet to find a home on streaming. Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube are only some of the platforms where the film is available to buy or rent in the U.S.