Why are people mad that Jacob Elordi received a BAFTA nomination for ‘Saltburn?’

A 'Saltburn' BAFTA nom has people talking, and it's not for the bathtub scene.

Jacob Elordi received a 2024 Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role, Felix Catton, in Saltburn, and based on the reaction on X, people are feeling both salty and burned about it.

Along with Elordi, the 2024 BAFTA Best Supporting Actor included Ryan Gosling in Barbie, Robert De Niro for Killers of The Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer, and many others. Based on the fan response, no one thought Elordi was undeserving of the nomination. Instead, another actor got left off the list, and no actors of color were included in the category.

Charles Melton got snubbed

when it's jacob elordi's first nomination this season but charles melton who gave this year's best performance is not in here https://t.co/PR7MKW8W9L pic.twitter.com/LyCq81xnmW — shiv ✯ (@ripleyesque) January 5, 2024 via @ripleyesque/X

The primary point of contention was that Jacob Elordi got the nod when Charles Melton was skipped over for Joe Yoo in Todd Haynes’s May December, loosely based on Vili Fualaau, who, in the 1990s, was sexually abused by his much older teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau. They later married.

Not all the Melton-related snub controversy was directed at Elordi, however.

The BAFTA nominations were fine and dandy but what the hell happened here pic.twitter.com/pdDjZcDtjh — The Oscar Expert (@expert_oscar) January 5, 2024 via @Oscar_expert/X

One possible explanation, the BAFTA’s went, ” … British in this category specifically,” a comment said. (Melton was born in the U.S. with South Korean ancestry. Elordi was born in Brisbane, Australia, so Aussies — don’t @ us. )

BAFTA Best Supporting Actor noms were all white

BAFTA, ARE YOU INSANE??? pic.twitter.com/aqJbBak7jQ — Dennis Buckly (@Playbuck_PH) January 5, 2024 via @Playbuck_PH/X

In another post pointing out how Charles Melton got a raw BAFTA deal for his turn as Joe Yoo in May December, someone inquired, “BAFTA, ARE YOU INSANE???” along with a picture of Melton, to which someone responded, “[N]o, they just racist.”

Not everyone, however, was upset by Elordi’a nomination.

jacob elordi gave the best supporting performance in saltburn so i'm really happy about his bafta nom pic.twitter.com/9aQgRl5LoM — regor🏳️‍🌈✈️ (@beingcarygrant) January 5, 2024 @beingcarygrant/X

Elordi controversy aside, The BAFTAs are on Feb. 18 2024 at the the Royal Festival Hall in London — tune in and see for yourself who wins.