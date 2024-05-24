Where can I watch Morgan Spurlock’s ‘Super Size Me?’

As the poet George Watsky once declared, a good marriage is like a McDonald’s hamburger; you can leave a good marriage on a plate in the sun for 50 years, and it stays pretty much the same.

Recommended Videos

That musing, of course, has to do more with marriage than the hamburger, but the sentiment works in both cases, as we saw back in 2004 with the release of Morgan Spurlock‘s legendary documentary Super Size Me. Following the filmmaker over a month in which he ate nothing but the products offered up by those big golden arches, the documentary took note of the changes in his health during this time. Alongside Spurlock’s artery-clogging odyssey, Super Size Me also took a deep dive into the ins and outs of the fast food industry, which, as you can imagine, are anything but appetizing.

Spurlock has since passed away as of yesterday after a battle with cancer, marking the end of one of the most prolific documentarian careers in the modern era. In light of this, some may be wondering where they can revisit Spurlock’s arguable magnum opus, and the good news is that there’s not much of an entry fee there.

Where can I watch Super Size Me?

Image via Roadside Attractions

At the time of writing, Super Size Me is available to stream on Prime Video, so all you need is a subscription to one of the most popular streaming services on the planet in order to take in Spurlock’s darkly funny descent into the hell that is a diet of unmoderated processed meats.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more