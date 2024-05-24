Image via Roadside Attractions
Category:
Movies

Where can I watch Morgan Spurlock’s ‘Super Size Me?’

The documentarian passed away at the age of 53 yesterday.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 24, 2024 10:39 am

As the poet George Watsky once declared, a good marriage is like a McDonald’s hamburger; you can leave a good marriage on a plate in the sun for 50 years, and it stays pretty much the same.

Recommended Videos

That musing, of course, has to do more with marriage than the hamburger, but the sentiment works in both cases, as we saw back in 2004 with the release of Morgan Spurlock‘s legendary documentary Super Size Me. Following the filmmaker over a month in which he ate nothing but the products offered up by those big golden arches, the documentary took note of the changes in his health during this time. Alongside Spurlock’s artery-clogging odyssey, Super Size Me also took a deep dive into the ins and outs of the fast food industry, which, as you can imagine, are anything but appetizing.

Spurlock has since passed away as of yesterday after a battle with cancer, marking the end of one of the most prolific documentarian careers in the modern era. In light of this, some may be wondering where they can revisit Spurlock’s arguable magnum opus, and the good news is that there’s not much of an entry fee there.

Where can I watch Super Size Me?

Image via Roadside Attractions

At the time of writing, Super Size Me is available to stream on Prime Video, so all you need is a subscription to one of the most popular streaming services on the planet in order to take in Spurlock’s darkly funny descent into the hell that is a diet of unmoderated processed meats.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Johnny Depp in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is Johnny Depp in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ parents guide, explained
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Hit Man’ parents guide, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 24, 2024
Read Article Who plays young Furiosa in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Alyla Browne as young Furiosa
Category: Movies
Movies
Who plays young Furiosa in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ ending, explained
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison Masters in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Hit Man’ ending, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 24, 2024
Read Article Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Josh Conrad and others Josh Conrad and others May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Johnny Depp in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is Johnny Depp in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ parents guide, explained
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Hit Man’ parents guide, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 24, 2024
Read Article Who plays young Furiosa in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Alyla Browne as young Furiosa
Category: Movies
Movies
Who plays young Furiosa in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’ ending, explained
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison Masters in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Hit Man’ ending, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 24, 2024
Read Article Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who is Scarlett Johansson married to?
Josh Conrad and others Josh Conrad and others May 24, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.