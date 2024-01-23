Where can I watch the 2024 Oscar Nominations Live?

Oscar season is officially underway and the announcements coming thick and fast. The 2024 Oscars will see Barbie and Oppenheimer once again go head to head in the final bout of “Barbenheimer”. But even these titans will be squaring off against the critically acclaimed Killer of the Flower Moon, May December, and Poor Things.

The nominations are being announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid live during ABC’s Good Morning. You can watch the live stream via ABC here.

As of writing we’ve already seen some very interesting nominations. America Ferrera was long considered an outside bet for her role in Barbie, but has indeed collected a nod for Actress in a Supporting Role. While we’re on the subject of everyone’s favorite doll, eyebrows have been raised by Barbie being nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay rather than Best Original Screenplay.

It seems this is because Barbie is at least theoretically based on Mattel’s existing universe, rather than an entirely original idea. That said, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig transformed everything we know about the character, so we think it’s debatable.

The final category to be announced, and naturally the one that’s generating the most interest is the always hotly-contested Best Picture. After an excellent year of movies it’s anyone’s title to win, though we suspect Oppenheimer has a very good chance of walking away with the top prize.

The 2024 Oscars will air on Sunday, Mar. 10, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.