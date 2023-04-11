Where have we seen Captain Rambeau before in the MCU? Teyonah Parris’ ‘The Marvels’ character recapped

Little Monica is all grown up now. After winning the hearts of every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan as Maria Rambeau’s daughter in Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau extended her fan-favorite status in WandaVision, now as an adult and an agent of S.W.O.R.D. In the upcoming super installment The Marvels, audiences will finally reunite with Monica for what might just be the character’s most substantial outing yet.

Playing by Azari Akbar as a toddler, her sister Akira Akbar as a kid, and Teyonah Parris as her present self, here’s a look back at Captain Monica Rambeau’s trajectory in the MCU.

Captain Marvel

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s not often we get to see our favorite heroes growing up, but thanks to the way 2019’s Captain Marvel is set all the way back in the ’90s, we were lucky enough to witness Monica’s early years. Monica was raised by her mother Maria as a fearless and imaginative little kid. She became very close with Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, referring to her as Auntie Carol since she would hang out at her mother’s place so often.

After Carol disappeared, Monica kept hold of all her stuff, convinced she was still alive, playing a big part in helping the hero connect with her forgotten self years later. The colors on Carol’s suit were also picked by Monica.

WandaVision

Image via Marvel Studios

After the events of Captain Marvel, Monica’s mother Maria went on to found the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division, also known as S.W.O.R.D. Monica would eventually start working under her but would miss out on the last years of her mother’s life thanks to being turned to dust by Thanos during the Blip in Avengers: Infinity War.

In WandaVision, we see Monica return after five years to find out her mom has passed away from cancer. She is stationed by the new director of S.W.O.R.D. at Westview where Wanda Maximoff is holding the town hostage. She eventually infiltrated Wanda’s illusion, but going through the energy field altered her DNA, giving her powers like superhuman reflexes, spectral vision, and intangibility.

During an episode of the show, Captain Marvel is mentioned, but Monica instantly changes the subject, hinting at some bad blood between the two. At the very end of WandaVision, Monica is approached by a Skrull sent by a friend, possibly Nick Fury, who’s asking for her help with an intergalactic Mission. Both of these threads will be followed up on in The Marvels.

The Marvels is set to premiere Nov. 10, 2023. Teyonah Parris will be reprising her role as Monica Rambeau, joining Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.