If you’re currently watching the fresh-faced third season of Chucky, then you know the killer doll winds up in the Amityville Horror house at one point in order to sacrifice some folks in the most evil place in the country. So, that already tells you everything you need to know about the haunted residence.

Of course, the common topic centered around the infamous house has less to do with its precise location and more about what happened inside those walls. Regarded as one of the scariest places in the world, the Amityville house is notorious for its haunted past and vicious crimes that took place at the residence. These haunted happenings reportedly began back in the ‘70s when George and Kathy Lutz moved into the residence and swiftly moved out just one month later.

In addition to the paranormal activity reported by the Lutz’s — which eventually spawned a book and film franchise — killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. also murdered his family in the Amityville residence just one year before the couple moved in. That being said, it’s these very murders that have since attracted mass amounts of attention to the Dutch Colonial house.

Where is the Amityville Horror House located?

Image via Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

At the time of the DeFeo murders, the location of the Amityville house was 112 Ocean Avenue and located in the Amityville neighborhood in Long Island, New York. In an effort to shake various busloads of tourists and attendees of the property, the address was eventually changed to 108 Ocean Ave. to throw tourists off the radar. Of course, that plan hardly worked, seeing as the house remains one of the hottest tourist spots in the nation.

Much like the Rhode Island location for The Conjuring, interest in the Amityville residence has rarely wavered throughout the years. In the years following the paranormal activity reported by the Lutz’s, headlines, reporters, interviewers, and all sources in between have tried their hardest to either prove that the paranormal events were real or that the entire situation was fabricated.

In modern-day Long Island, the house in the Amityville neighborhood still remains, with new and past owners of the home never reporting any sort of paranormal activity — except for the Lutzs and their children, of course. To this day, the location is visited by handfuls of intrigued tourists and horror hounds, but the question still remains as to whether or not the house is truly haunted.