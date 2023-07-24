Where the ‘Hairspray’ cast is now: Zac Efron, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more

In 2007, the funky, ensemble-led Hairspray hit theaters. Packed with so many memorable numbers, the movie musical became an instant success. Hairspray followed in the footsteps of the 1988 comedy and 2002 Broadway musical by garnering significant acclaim. Praised for its racially- and bodily-inclusive themes, it’s still widely lauded as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time.

Besides Nikki Blonsky, who was a newcomer at the time, Hairspray’s main cast was filled with several notable stars. From former teen heartthrob Zac Efron, to musical royalty John Travolta and Queen Latifah, the film was a multi-generational affair. Many of these stars are still very much in our faces, while others have slowed down or taken career turns.

Here’s what the Hairspray cast are up to today.

Nikki Blonsky

In her feature film debut as a professional actress, Nikki Blonsky was undoubtedly the heart of Hairspray. Bringing new life to the character of Tracy Turnblad, Blonsky graced the screen with an irreplicable optimism. She earned widespread praise and numerous awards for her fun and fresh performance. Blonsky is a licensed cosmetologist, and worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist in between auditions. These days, you’ll find her vlogging on Instagram, and having discussions with other celebrities on the platform.

Queen Latifah

An easily recognizable face, Queen Latifah continued to win hearts with Hairspray, portraying the lovable Maybelle “Motormouth” Stubbs. Her rendition of the song “I Know Where I’ve Been,” garnered much praise. As one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Queen Latifah is still very much active. She currently portrays the lead role of Robyn McCall on CBS crime drama, The Equalizer, which she also executive produces.

James Marsden

James Marsden famously beat out his X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman for the role of Corny Collins. With his golden smile and suave personality, Marsden’s character was a hit with viewers. Like many other actors involved in Hairspray, he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s the frontman for the Sonic the Hedgehog films, and snagged an Emmy nod for his role in the comedy, Jury Duty.

Brittany Snow

It was hard to dislike Brittany Snow in Hairspray, even though her character, Amber Von Tussle, was a mean girl. A popular actress, Snow has continued to star in several major films and television shows. She made her directorial debut with the heartwarming drama, Parachute. Snow has also been one of Hollywood’s most charitable stars. Earlier in 2023, she released the book September Letters, raising awareness for mental healthcare.

Elijah Kelley

With his powerful vocals, slick dance moves, and killer smile, Elijah Kelley won hearts as Seaweed J. Stubbs. Hairspray was Kelley’s first high-profile role, and opened the doors for him to star in other music-related programs. He’s been off the radar for a while, and is currently filming for an upcoming Sammy Davis Jr. limited series. The biographical musical drama will be produced by Lee Daniels and stars Kelley as the iconic artist.



Zac Efron

Zac Efron needed no introduction when he was cast as the swoon worthy dancer, Link Larkin. However, the role proved a great shift from his notable role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise. These days, Efron has won an Emmy for his role in the docuseries, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and has a string of anticipated movies on the way. The most of these is the A24 biopic The Iron Claw, which sees Efron portraying the famous wrestler, Kevin Von Erich.

John Travolta

By 2007, John Travolta was already a legacy act, having been on screen for over three decades at the time. The actor, who had previously shown off his musical prowess in the iconic movie Grease, portrayed Tracy’s mother Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. Travolta will appear in the upcoming action films Mob Land, and Cash Out, both of which are in post-production.



Amanda Bynes





Amanda Bynes was one of the most bankable young actresses in the late nineties and early 2000s. She portrayed the sweet but sheltered Penny Lou Pingleton. These days, Bynes is off the radar, following mental health struggles. She still has a host of loyal fans who continue to send love her way on social media.



Michelle Pfeiffer

One of the most popular actresses of her generation, Michelle Pfeiffer is another star that was a legacy act by the time Hairspray was released. Her appearance in the musical was a huge deal, as it was her first major role in five years. After reports of an impending career decline, Pfeiffer stunned in her performance as the vicious Velma Von Tussle. While Pfeiffer has never been big on television roles, she starred in the popular anthology The First Lady as Betty Ford. She’s also an MCU star, portraying Janet Van Dyne in the Ant-Man film series.

Allison Janney

Yet another legacy act involved in Hairspray was Allison Janney. The multiple award-winning actress portrayed the religious extremist Prudence “Prudy” Pingleton in the musical movie. With an exceptional acting career spanning decades, Janney’s work covers both the stage and the screen. Her upcoming projects include the comedy miniseries Palm Royale, and the movies, The Creator, and Everything’s Going to Be Great.

Christopher Walken

Christoper Walken starred as the reserved, yet charming Wilbur Turnblad. One of the most famous names in history, Walken’s career has been active since the early fifties. The versatile actor has taken on a wide range of roles over his billion-dollar grossing film career. He currently stars as Burt Goodman in the Apple TV Plus sci-fi thriller Severance, and will portray Shaddam IV in the upcoming Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two.

Tayla Parx

Tayla Parx starred as Little Inez Stubbs, the young, full of life singer and dancer, and sister to Seaweed. She has released two albums of her own, and earned two Album of the Year Grammy nods for contributing to the albums Justice and Thank U, Next by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande respectively. While she has appeared in a few movies and television shows over the years, she earned very positive reviews for her role as Donna Summer in the 2023 biographical drama, Spinning Gold. However, Parx is much more successful as a singer and songwriter.