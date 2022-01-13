Where to watch ‘Scream’: Is it streaming online?

Horror fans and Ghostface enthusiasts can happily rejoice as Scream officially hits theaters this weekend. Early reviews remain positive as the fifth installment in the iconic slasher franchise continues to flourish, with many fans headed to theaters for its much-anticipated opening weekend.

Speaking of theaters, as it stands, many fans are questioning whether the latest installment will be available to watch on any of the multiple streaming platforms to choose from. However, unlike the modern horror film sequel Halloween Kills (2021) receiving a theatrical release while simultaneously streaming on Peacock, Scream will only be available to watch in theaters during the first few weeks after its official release.

However, diehard fans of the horror franchise should cease to lose hope, as the movie will be available to stream on Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical release. Many of Paramount’s prior films have followed the same pattern, and seeing as Paramount Pictures is releasing Scream in theaters, it’s only a matter of time until the anticipated horror extravaganza becomes available on their streaming platform.

The latest chapter in the iconic franchise features a string of familiar faces, including Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley.) The film will also welcome several favorable newcomers to the franchise, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid. Similar to its predecessors, Scream will revolve around the newest perpetrator adopting the Ghostface persona.

While you wait, you can watch the original Scream film right now on Peacock.

Scream hits theaters on Friday, January 14.