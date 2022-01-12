Early ‘Scream’ reviews say it’s the best since the original

You’d be hard-pressed to find a long-running horror franchise that hasn’t succumbed to the law of diminishing returns, but by the standards of the genre, Scream has proven to be remarkably consistent.

The average Rotten Tomatoes score across all four installments is a solid 65%, with Scream 2 setting the benchmark at 82%, with the third chapter’s 39% marking the low point. This weekend brings the release of the first new entry in the series for a decade, as well as the first following the passing of Wes Craven, so the pressure is on.

Luckily, the early reviews for 2022’s Scream are painting a hugely positive picture, which makes it sound as though our impending return to Woodsboro might just be able to live up to the expectations fans have for it inside their heads, as you can see below.

#Scream is a fine addition to the franchise and will surely strike a strong chord with younger horror fans. Some things are holding it back but when its mystery unfolds, it works well!



I have a lot more to say in my review soon on @DiscussingFilm spoiler free, of course!

#Scream calls the franchise back to form with this incredible outing

'Scream' Review: A Sequel — Make That Requel — That Winks, Entertainingly, at the Badness of Sequels

Ghostface is back in self-referential slasher sequel #Scream, out in cinemas this Friday.



Read the Empire review now:

The 5th entry into the Scream franchise sets up a future that some may not have thought possible with a tight story, great performances, and stellar new directions.



Our review: https://t.co/CVvHZC5wVq pic.twitter.com/4oUxlX5dPB — IGN (@IGN) January 12, 2022

The new #Scream wants to eat its nostalgia "requel" cake and stab it, too — but when it turns its knives on toxic fandom, this take on endless franchising is a killer.

'Scream' Review: The Best 'Scream' Sequel Since The First 'Scream' Sequel

[Review] #Scream Carves Up Killer and Heartfelt Commentary on Horror and Wes Craven's Legacy

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett proved they could put a fresh spin on a tired setup with their last feature Ready or Not, and it looks like they’ve done it again. The box office numbers are also very encouraging, so it’s almost certain that we’re talking about the first breakout success story of the year, one that further reinforces the enduring popularity of both Scream, and horror in general.