Where to watch ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ — is it on streaming?

With powers that have been given him by the gods, moviegoers would think that Shazam! Fury of the Gods would have already been here by now. What took so long? Good news Friday comes in the form that the movie is now out in theaters, but sadly, it’s not streaming yet.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods picks up years later as Billy Batson and crew have grown up a little but are still somewhat awkward with their powers and the huge responsibility that comes with them. They are about to crank out those powers one more time, though, as a new challenge comes their way in the form of three sisters, daughters of Atlas, who want their magic back and, of course, Shazam and the team have to stand in their way.

The old band has gotten back together with Zachary Levi as Shazam, Adam Brody playing Super Hero Freddy, Ross Butler playing Super Hero Eugene, D.J. Cotrona playing Super Hero Pedro, Meagan Good playing Super Hero Darla, and of course, Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard. However, there are some new players to the game as Helen Mirren joins the cast along with Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, who are playing the sisters — goddesses who have the ability to somehow come to Earth with powers but claim theirs were stolen from them years ago by the gods. Its goddesses versus teenagers with the power of gods and that would be a hysterical premise on its face if the fate of the world weren’t at stake.

The film opened up in theaters everywhere on Friday and fans who have been waiting patiently can check out where to buy tickets to a theater near them online at DC. As far as streaming is concerned, that will have to wait a little longer. According to IGN, it will be on HBO Max, not Netflix, as most fans have been assuming. And, according to the streaming timeframes of Black Adam and The Batman, the film has been estimated to begin streaming in early to middle May. That’s merely a best guestimate though.

So far, the film has received a 6.9/10 IMDb rating and a 55% Rotten Tomatoes score which will likely improve over the weekend as its box office ticket receipts grow. If fans need a refresher course or need to catch up period, the first Shazam can be streamed now on HBO Max, but it can also be rented or bought on Prime Video and Apple TV.