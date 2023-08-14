Where was ‘Blue Beetle’ filmed?

The latest, and perhaps greatest, of DC’s releases is nearly upon us, and there’s no controversy weighing Blue Beetle down.

The Flash was broadly advertised as the greatest DC film to date, but a combination of overhyping, Ezra Miller controversy, and an erratic plot doomed the film to its mediocre ratings and current meme status. While everyone else is talking about Barry putting babies in microwaves and fluffing The Flash as the greatest DC movie in recent years, many people have their sights set on a far more worthy contender.

Blue Beetle has yet to prove its mettle, but the film appears to have everything The Flash — and so many DCEU releases before it — lacked. Its trailers are dripping with heart, its lead actor never once kidnapped a child, and it actually appears to be doing something new. Not entirely new, of course — that’s all but unheard of in superhero releases — but its taking a step away from the tired and true methods of the defunct DCEU and forging into new territory.

Speaking of territory, the backdrop of Blue Beetle is noteworthy all on its own. We’ve only got a few trailers to base our opinions off of, but those trailers tease a gorgeous backdrop in between all that new superhero chaos. Shots of stunning old buildings, strangely advanced high rises, and sprawling cities quickly spurred questions about where viewers can find those gorgeous Blue Beetle sets.

Where did Blue Beetle filming take place?

Blue Beetle, like most modern releases, was filmed partially on site and partially on set. Many modern films, and in particular ambitious superhero flicks, are forced to rely on carefully constructed sets — in this case, located at Georgia’s Wilder Studios — to pull off some of their backdrops, but many of the gorgeous sights featured across Blue Beetle are the real deal.

The city is almost completely CGI, with its projected logos and towering skyscrapers, but those charming homes and crumbling gazebos? Those come from the film’s primary filming locations in El Paso, Texas, and Puerto Rico. You’ll recognize bits of architecture from the heavy Mexican influence across El Paso, as well as Puerto Rico’s undeniably gorgeous backdrops. The two locations shine in their moments on screen across Blue Beetle, and might just see an uptick in visitors in the wake of the film’s release.