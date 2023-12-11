Which Marvel movies have been nominated for Golden Globes?

Superhero movies may bring in the big bucks (well, unless they’re called The Marvels — sorry, too soon?), but it’s no secret that their mainstream popularity prevents them from likewise bringing home awards. Specifically, the most prestigious gongs in Hollywood, like the Golden Globes.

And yet, that said, that have been a handful of exceptions in recent years that prove the tides may be changing and comic book films can stand a decent chance of landing major awards recognition as any other genre. Provided, of course, that they are overwhelmingly critically lauded and make a considerable cultural impact. You know, trivial things like that.

To date, there have been five Marvel movies — not necessarily MCU movies — that have earned Golden Globes noms. Let’s take a look at them.

Black Panther

Image via Marvel Studios

Nominations

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Best Original Song

Best Original Score

Black Panther broke all kinds of molds for the MCU when it landed a Best Picture nom from the Oscars, but it also managed to earn itself a Best Motion Picture nod from the Golden Globes that same year. In addition, its musical prowess was also beloved by the judges, with two additional nominations for Best Original Score for composer Ludwig Göransson and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Image via Columbia Pictures / Marvel Entertainment

Nominations

Best Animated Feature Film WON

We first knew Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was going to shake up the awards season when it was not just nominated, but managed to win the Golden Globes’ award for best animated feature in 2019 — making it the first time Disney/Pixar had lost the gong in five years. This neatly predicted its similarly groundbreaking Animated Feature win at the Oscars (the first non-Disney winner since 2011, in that case).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image via Marvel Studios

Nominations

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture (Angela Bassett) WON

Best Original Song

With Black Panther having proven that this was the one MCU franchise the awards boards paid attention to, sure enough its 2022 sequel, Wakanda Forever, likewise received some much-deserved recognition. On top of a Best Original Song nomination for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Angela Bassett beat out the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Condon to secure the award for Best Supporting Actress (she was also nominated for the Oscar but controversially lost to Curtis on that occasion).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image via Sony

Nominations

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Original Score

Are you sensing a pattern here? Yes, it seems that the Golden Globes don’t notice you if you’re a Marvel movie unless you happen to be part of the Black Panther or Spider-Verse brands. Into the Spider-Verse has performed even better than its forebear at the 2024 ceremony as, in addition to a Best Animated Feature nom, it’s also landed one for Best Original Score for composer Daniel Pemberton. What’s more, it’s part of the lineup of the inaugural Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, alongside Barbie, Oppenheimer, and, wait, what’s this…?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Photo via Marvel Studios

Nominations

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

I know, can you believe it? The Golden Globes has finally paid attention to a Marvel franchise that’s not about Wakanda or webslinging. In the very first bit of recognition for the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, this year’s acclaimed Vol. 3 joins Across the Spider-Verse in competing for the very first Best Cinematic… Whatever prize. This bodes well for James Gunn’s DCU.

But can either Guardians 3 or Spider-Verse 2 beat the Barbenheimer and swing to glory in any of these categories? We’ll find out when the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony takes place in January.