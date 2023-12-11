When are The Golden Globes 2024?

2023 has been a tumultuous year for the entertainment industry. While the theater industry is failing because of streaming culture, both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strike during the summer.

While the WGA had come to terms within a couple of months, the actors guild struggled with studios not willing to meet their demands. This put the future of the entertainment industry in dire straits as fans would soon be hurting for content. The 2024 awards season would also be put in jeopardy if actors weren’t able to speak about their projects. Ultimately, all parties involved were able to compromise and the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. Now shows like The Golden Globes will move forward as planned.

When are The Golden Globes?

Photo via Apple TV Plus/Paramount Pictures

Though not the most prestigious awards, The Golden Globes are a good indicator of what entertainment fans can expect when The Academy Awards roll around. The 2023 awards also had the honor of featuring some of the most touching speeches in a long while. After years of being underrepresented as an actor, Ke Huy Quan won for his significant role in Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

For the 81st annual Golden Globes, the ceremony will air on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST. This year may be just as exciting as the last. 2023 was the year of the box office legend Barbenheimer, and both movies have been nominated for awards. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was another film that garnered a lot of press this season.

Adapted from the true crime book of the same name, the film offers a harrowing look at the true story of the senseless murders of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the reprehensible and gullible Ernest, who marries into the Osage community for their oil money. But by far, the standout of the film is Lily Gladstone in the role of Mollie Burkhart, who steals the show. Her captivating performance showcases just one indigenous story full of devastating treatment all because of greed.

Other films to look out for are Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein story Poor Things as well as Netflix’s May December, clearly inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal. Viewers can catch all these projects and more when The Golden Globes airs on Jan. 7.